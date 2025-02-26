AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.80 and a 200-day moving average of $95.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.