Advisor OS LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

