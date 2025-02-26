Advisor OS LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

