Advisor OS LLC Has $13.12 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Advisor OS LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,633 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. CPA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 591,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,895,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 534,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 60,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 634,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

