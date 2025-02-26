Advisor OS LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Kellanova during the third quarter worth $55,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,004,221.30. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

