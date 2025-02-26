Advisor OS LLC Buys 2,087 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. This trade represents a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,370 shares of company stock worth $5,965,519. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research raised shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

