Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 232,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,576,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,943.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

