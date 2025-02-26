Advisor OS LLC Acquires 12,466 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 646,364 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,648,000 after buying an additional 1,005,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 52,888 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 171,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 806,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

