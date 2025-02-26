Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.16 and last traded at $108.86. 10,028,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,898,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.84.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $137.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

