Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.88.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $443.41 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

