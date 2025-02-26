Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Adecco Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Adecco Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,107. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Adecco Group has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

