Addison Advisors LLC Sells 22 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.71.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $68,506.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,804. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,014 shares of company stock valued at $140,855,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $555.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $607.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

