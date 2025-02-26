Addison Advisors LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 367.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.7482 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 83.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

