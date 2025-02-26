Addison Advisors LLC Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.