Addison Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 48,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,943,000 after buying an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 123,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,399,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 477,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,861,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.