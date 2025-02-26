Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 138.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

