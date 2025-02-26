Adam Eltoukhy Sells 9,043 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $487,236.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at $17,839,991.28. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,049,687.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State Street Corp grew its position in Samsara by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,125,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 40,833 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Samsara by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 615,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

