Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,060 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

DFIV stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

