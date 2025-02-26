Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 835,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 52.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 771,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 266,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 257,310 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 277,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.02%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

