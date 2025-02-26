Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,065,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,335,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,152,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,181,000 after acquiring an additional 142,487 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,921,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,610,000 after acquiring an additional 111,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.