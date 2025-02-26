Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 234.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 352,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 247,552 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

NBH opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

