Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,642 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the third quarter worth $117,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Stories

