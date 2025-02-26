Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,878 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.