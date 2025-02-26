Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Acacia Research Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Acacia Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acacia Research by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.