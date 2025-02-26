Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.32. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $99.12 and a 12 month high of $196.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

