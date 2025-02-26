911 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.2 %

CLH opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.37 and a 52 week high of $267.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.56.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total transaction of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,719.22. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock worth $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

