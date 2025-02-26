8,322 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,497,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,986,000 after acquiring an additional 65,870 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 922,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 905,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,596,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,998,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 293,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

