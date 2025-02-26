81,772 Shares in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Purchased by LifeGoal Wealth Advisors

LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of LifeGoal Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors owned about 0.31% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGMS. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.1089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.