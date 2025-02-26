735 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.14. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $49.12.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.