6,439 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,439 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $122.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

