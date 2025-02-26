52,122 Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Acquired by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Hims & Hers Health makes up 1.0% of Impact Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,663.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock valued at $38,080,320 over the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

