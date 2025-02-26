5,086 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,725,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% during the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $17,622,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 207.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 656,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 442,975 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,041.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 388,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 375,693 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,509.84. This trade represents a 24.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Leerink Partners cut MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

