5,000 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 276.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $67.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.01.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

