4,996 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,990.20. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

ExlService Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

