497 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.44 and a one year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

