4,485 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Acquired by Impact Investors Inc

Impact Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

