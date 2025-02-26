4,410 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.7% of DMKC Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $487.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $453.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.91. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.65.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

