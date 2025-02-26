3,966 Shares in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Acquired by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,968,000. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

