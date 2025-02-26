38,299 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

