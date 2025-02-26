373,927 Shares in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 373,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTF. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,758,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 300,528 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 242.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 83,945 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

