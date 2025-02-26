37,114 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Purchased by Sincerus Advisory LLC

Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sincerus Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,856,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,112,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,839,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.