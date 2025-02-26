36,919 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,201,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 628,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

