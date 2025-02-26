3,371 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Purchased by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paychex by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 36.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.23.
PAYX opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.72 and a 52 week high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.53%.
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
