2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.28. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 11,725,729 shares trading hands.
2x Ether ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.
2x Ether ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About 2x Ether ETF
The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.
