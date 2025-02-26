28,140 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.5 %

DAL stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

