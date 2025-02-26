2,597 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Magnolia Private Wealth LLC

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV opened at $597.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $593.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

