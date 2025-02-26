20,744 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Red Crane Wealth Management LLC

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

