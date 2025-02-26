20,215 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Purchased by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 3.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $436.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.29.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.