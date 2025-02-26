19,047 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

