1,840 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This trade represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $219.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $183.64 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.83 and its 200 day moving average is $220.43.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

